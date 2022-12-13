All schools have now re-opened in Pembrokeshire following yesterday's big freeze.
Confirmation came through earlier this morning from Pembrokeshire County Council.
Portfield School in Haverferfordwest will remain 'partially closed' as a result of innaccessible road conditions but will open to all pupils at 10.30am.
