A town centre site which once housed western Europe’s largest manufacturing creamery looks set to be re-developed after nearly 20 years as a wasteland.

Whitland suffered a blow in 1994 when the Dairy Crest creamery closed with the loss of 150 jobs. The factory had been the town's principal source of employment for 80 years.

The buildings were demolished in 2003, with the land, although identified for housing use, standing empty ever since.

Now townspeople are being asked to give their views on a proposed development for part of the site that would create 43 new homes.

One of the proposed streetscapes of the site. (Image: Amity Planning Ltd.)

Ahead of plans being submitted to Carmarthenshire County Council, a pre-planning consultation is currently underway.

A drop-in session is taking place at Canolfan Hywel Dda, Whitland on Thursday December 15 between 6pm and 7.30pm, where Amity Planning will show the plans for the site.

The full application will be made by Obsidian Homes Ltd and Whitland Green Park Ltd. for a proposed residential development and public car park together with associated roads, drainage, landscaping and other infrastructure works at land south of St Mary's Street, Whitland.

The site has been a wasteland since the creamery was demolished in 2003. (Image: Google Street View)

It will seek the 43 homes in a combination of two, three and four bedroom houses, together with four affordable apartments.

The application will also include 42 private parking spaces and a 40-space public car park.

Whitland’s county councillor, Sue Allen is encouraging residents to make their views known on the proposed development.

“I am not able to make any comment on the application as I am a member of Carmarthenshire County Council’s planning committee, but I would say that it is a good thing to have plenty of public consultation on large develoPments,” she said.

Public feedback can be made up until December 26 via · amityplanning.co.uk/st-marys-st-whitland

In its heyday, Whitland Creamery was the largest of its kind in western Europe. (Image: Flickr)