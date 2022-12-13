FREEZING temperatures and icy conditions caused major disruption across Pembrokeshire on Monday (December 12).

Eight schools across the county were closed, with a further four partially closed, due to the accessability or safety issues.

In Haverfordwest, Mary Immaculate School and Portfield School were closed, as were Milford Haven Community Primary School and St Francis Catholic Primary School in Milford Haven.

Neyland Community School and Coastlands school were also fully closed on Monday. In the south of the county, Monkton Priory Community Primary School and Cosheston VC School were also closed.

In addition to the eight full closures, Henry Tudor School, Pembrokeshire Learning Centre, Lamphey School and St Florence Church in Wales VC School were all partially closed for the day.

On Tuesday, December 13, all schools returned to a fully open status, except for Portfield School, which was partially closed for the morning.

Pembrokeshire County Council warned that staff would be out, focusing on ‘primary and secondary routes, key junctions and responding to emergency services requests.’

Council staff remained out and on the roads, with temperatures remaining at or below freezing for the entirety of Monday, and going into Tuesday.

Towns were inspected early on Tuesday morning, as footpaths and pavements were also gritted as the situation improved.

Between Friday evening and Monday morning, the council used approximately 700 tons of salt on the county’s roads.

The council workers, along with emergency services, were called to a number crashes and incidents, including an overturned lorry and fallen telegraph pole on the old A477.

The weather was so severe on Monday, the council launched an emergency protocol for rough sleepers in Pembrokeshire, who were able to access emergency shelter during the cold period.

Other services were cancelled or disrupted because of the road conditions. Multiple bus services, including the 349 and the 356 routes were heavily disrupted and diverted in the morning.

Several events were also postponed or cancelled, including the South Quay drop-in information event at Pembroke Town Hall, and a number of church services, as well as bin collections across the east of the county.

