We’ve all been there. Running late for work or the school run is a nightmare at the best of times but during the winter months, it’s the last thing you need.

Rushing out of your home, half-eaten slice of toast in hand to see that your car needs defrosting before you can hit the road can be stressful in the mornings.

Sitting in your car with the heating on full blast waiting to defrost the windscreen can be frustrating.

So much so that many of us will be seen scraping the windows with our bank cards, spraying de-icer or even pouring hot water when in a hurry.

However, pouring hot water over a car’s windshield when temperatures are low can cause damage like cracks or even shattering the glass completely due to the quick temperature change.

Driving without full visibility is illegal and can land you a fine. Thankfully mum Sara Deutsch has shared a ‘smart’ hack on TikTok that can clear your car windows in seconds.

Sara revealed how pulling down sun visors on each side while having the heater in your car on full blast can help clear your windscreen much faster.

She said: "Drivers need to know this! Frozen windshield are about to be a thing with all the cold and snow."

She added: "So I do this video every year. If you have a windshield that is frosted over - make sure you put your visors down so that it stops the air flow and it creates a fast defrost on your windshield.

"So, if you ever have a sheet of ice on your car when it's frosted, put this down. Otherwise, you can feel the air just come straight up over it. If you put this own it creates a block so that it actually defrosts faster."

The video has racked up nearly four million views since being posted and has amassed nearly 300,000 likes.

One TikTok user commented: "Very smart. Thank you!!"

Another added: "Everyone could benefit from knowing this."