A 49-year-old man has been fined over £1,000 and banned from the road for 25 months after driving his BMW 3 Series through Freystop when he was three times over the legal drink-drive limit.

Officers stopped the car soon after 5pm on November 7 and discovered it was being driven by Nicholas Jones.

Smelling alcohol on his breath, a roadside breath test was carried out which proved postive.

He was taken to the police station to give further breath tests and the lowest reading confirmed there were 107 mcg of alcohol in his breath. The legal limit is 35.

Jones, who pleaded guilty before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, was represented in court by Mr Tom Lloyd.

Mr Lloyd said his client had resorted to drinking alcohol following the death of his baby son in 1999.

"This is something he hasn't dealt with properly until recently," explained Mr Lloyd.

"His dependence on alcohol accelerated and got completely out of control."

Mr Lloyd confirmed that the day following his arrest, Nicholas Jones visited his GP and has also been receiving support from the Dyfed Drug and Alcohol Services.

"There was an issue at the time, but he is now doing everything he can to address the problem" added Mr Lloyd.

After listening to the evidence, Jones was ordered to pay a total of £1,269. This comprises a fine of £846, a £338 surcharge and £85 costs.

He was also disqualified from driving for a total of 25 months.

Jones agreed to complete a drink-drive awareness court by May 21, 2024, which will reduce his disqualification by up to 25 per cent.

