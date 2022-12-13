A flesh-eating plant will take centre stage at Fishguard’s Ysgol Bro Gwaun this week and cries of ‘feed me Seymour’ will be heard echoing down the corridors as pupils perform the iconic musical, Little Shop of Horrors.

A talented cast of pupils will tell the tale of what happened at a run-down florist shop in downtown Skid Row after the mysterious arrival of a seedling with very special dietary requirements.

The set of Little Shop of Horrors, playing at Ysgol Bro Gwaun from December 12-14 (Image: Ysgol Bro Gwaun)

The seedling, named Audrey Two, is taken under the care of hapless florist shop worker, Seymour, who must then cater for its carnivorous demands.

The musical is an adaptation of the cult Roger Corman film and features classics such as ‘Suddenly Seymour’, ‘Skid Row’ and Somewhere That’s Green’.

Little Shop of Horrors is showing at Theatr Gwaun tonight, Tuesday, December 13; tomorrow, Wednesday, December 14 and ends on Thursday, December 15.

Doors open at 6.30pm and the show starts at 7pm.

Tickets cost £8 for adults, £4 for children and concessions, and are available from ticketsource.co.uk.

