A Christmas party to raise funds to improve the quality of life for a Pembrokeshire mum with inoperable cancer will take place this weekend.

Letterston mum of two Sharon Marks was recently diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

School dinner lady Sharon, 47, is a mother to two boys, Rhys and Morgan, aged eight and nine.

A talented craftswoman, she has put her skills to good use, making mask adapters for NHS staff during the covid pandemic making hats for Shalom House and throws to raise charity funds.

She is a regular fixture in local schools and at the Pembrokeshire archives with her therapy dog Ianto who helps calm adults and children during Covid jabs and flu vaccinations.

Sharon also set up the Family Fun in Pembrokeshire Facebook page to share events and activities that she had found for her two boys.

Sharon was diagnosed earlier this winter and the local community has rallied behind her, raising funds to cover an enhanced diet and vitamin regime, legal costs and to help her make memories with her boys.

A GoFundMe page has raised more than £6,000 and a raffle, to be drawn later this month, has had 80 prizes donated with more still coming in.

Sharon has been able to use some of the donations to buy books to explain to her children about her cancer, special vitamins and a cover for the PICC line she will have inserted for her chemotherapy.

Sharon’s friends from Letterston have organised a children’s Christmas party at Letterston memorial Hall on Saturday, December 17 from 3pm to 4:30pm.

The party will cost £2 per child with a special visit from Santa who will bring every child a small gift.

Tea, coffee, mince pies and squash will be on sale, with all proceeds going to Sharon’s fund.

There is no need to book, tickets are available at the door.

“We are doing this as a mum whose children attend Ysgol Ger y llan in Letterston has recently been diagnosed with inoperable pancreatic cancer,” said organisers Julie Sinnott, Bev Morgan and Janine Hart.

“Sharon has a bucket list which she’d like to complete before she gets too poorly so that she can make as many memories for her boys as possible.”

To find out more about the community’s fundraising events and how they are helping Sharon at this difficult time, see Sharon’s Cancer Fight Fund Raising on Facebook, to donate to the fund, click here.