More than one million people have received their Covid-19 booster jab, according to the weekly data from Public Health Wales.

The latest statistics showed that 1,023,594 people had received their booster vaccination, and that all eligible people in Wales should have received an invitation for their latest booster vaccine.

The autumn booster is a bivalent version and is different to the original booster, as it contains both the original version and a vaccine for the Omicron variant and will provide an improved level of protection.

Bethan Lewis, interim assistant director of Public Health at Hywel Dda UHB, said: “Getting vaccinated is one of the most important things we can do to protect against becoming very unwell with Covid-19 and flu.

“People who are vaccinated are three times less likely to be admitted into critical care with Covid-19.

“It is vital that people take up the offer of their Covid-19 booster and their annual flu vaccine so that we can continue to protect the NHS this winter.”

This year’s autumn vaccine programme has been offered to the following priority groups:

anyone aged 50 or over

residents and staff in care homes for older people

frontline health and care workers

people aged between 5 and 49 who are in a clinical risk group, and their household contacts

carers aged between 16 and 49

People who are eligible for a Covid autumn booster vaccine, live in Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion or Pembrokeshire and have not yet received an appointment should contact Hywel Dda University Health Board (UHB) at the earliest opportunity on 0300 303 8322 or email COVIDEnquiries.hdd@wales.nhs.uk