Industrial action disrupting train services across Wales will last until January.

The National Union of Rail, Maritime, and Transport Workers (RMT) have announced strike action will take place on December 16-17 and December 24-27, as well as on January 3-4 and 6-7.

This will significantly disrupt the rail network across the whole of Wales, England and Scotland.

Transport for Wales is not involved in the industrial action. However, the industrial action resulting from the dispute between the unions and Network Rail means TfW will be unable to operate rail services on Network Rail infrastructure.

During the industrial action, only services in and around Cardiff will be able to operate.

At Christmas time, services will finish earlier than normal on December 24 and start later on December 27 due to the industrial action.

There are no services on 25 and 26 December.

Jan Chaudhry-Van der Velde, Transport for Wales chief operations officer, said: “The Christmas and New Year period is traditionally a very busy time for the rail industry and this year with a number of strike days taking place throughout December and January. It’s vital passengers check for the latest information before making their journeys.

“We are continuing to advise people to only travel by rail on strike days if they have checked on journey planners first.

“Despite not being involved in the strikes, only around 10 per cent of our services will be running and the majority of the Wales and Borders network will have no services at all.”