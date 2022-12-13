A Pembrokeshire woman has been fined hundreds of pounds after doing almost 100mph on the motorway.

Phoebe Olivia James, 27, of Angle, Pembroke, admitted speeding at Cardiff Magistrates Court on December 1.

She was caught on June 26 doing 92mph in a Range Rover Evoque on the M4 at Pyle, where the limit is 70mph.

She was fined £292, given four points on her licence and ordered to pay £116 surcharge and £90 costs.