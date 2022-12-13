Temperatures in the UK have been at a very low level for a little while now and as a result, the RSPCA has given out a number of tips to help keep your pets safe.

They also have advice for livestock and wildlife to help them out too, especially as weather warnings from the Met Office for snow, ice and fog are set to last until Thursday (December 15).

RSPCA pet welfare specialist Dr Sam Gaines said: “It’s really important we help our animal friends during the colder weather.

"We’re encouraging people to join the winter rescue to help animals and are sharing our helpful advice and tips available for people to make sure their own pets, and local wildlife, are kept safe.”

RSPCA tip for cats

Cats need access to warm inside spaces (Image: Canva)

Ensure cats have constant access to the house or to a warm, indoor area such as an outbuilding or barn. You should also ensure the cat’s bedding or sleeping area is warm, dry and away from any draughts.

RSPCA tips for dogs

If you have an elderly or sickly dog, you can buy a special coat or jumper to keep them warm when you’re out walking. Make sure your dog can still behave normally, for example, go to the toilet easily and that it is a good and comfortable fit.

Additionally, keep your pet dog away from frozen ponds, lakes or rivers which can pose a danger, and make sure their paws don’t get impacted with snow.

RSPCA tips for rabbits and guinea pigs

Keep a close eye on outdoor pets like rabbits and guinea pigs; if the temperature starts to drop below freezing, you may wish to move your bunny inside. It is recommended guinea pigs are housed indoors when temperatures are below 15C.

RSPCA tips for birds

If you keep pet birds in aviaries, coops, or runs, then you should also protect them from the cold weather. Provide plenty of additional dry, warm bedding such as straw and cover enclosures to keep the wind and rain out.

Birds will eat more to keep warm in cold conditions so ensure the birds always have access to plenty of food and fresh water, ensuring water does not freeze over.

RSPCA tips for fish

If you have a fish pond, check it every day to make sure the surface is not entirely frozen as poisonous gases can build up under the ice. Don’t break the ice as this can harm the fish, but carefully place a saucepan of hot water on the surface to gently melt a hole in the ice.

Never tip boiling water straight onto the pond either, as this can also harm or kill any fish living there. And never try to use antifreeze or salt to thaw frozen ponds or birdbaths.

READ MORE: Can I walk my dog in the snow?

RSPCA tips for horses and livestock

Horses and livestock need extra care in much colder temperatures, such as adequate shelter to escape bad weather, extra feed as grass can be sparse, and regular checks on water troughs to keep them clear of ice.

Added protections can be given with a waterproof rug, having access to dry standing areas and having hooves regularly checked to make sure they are not coming loose.

RSPCA tips for wildlife

Wildife may need a helping hand in colder weather, as birds for example struggle to find food in winter months.

To help them stay strong over this period, householders can leave out extra food for them (e.g. suitable seeds and grains such as oats and sunflower seeds, raisins, sultanas, apples, pears, net-free fat or suet ball etc...)