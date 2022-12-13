Ysgol Bro Preseli headteacher Rhonwen Morris has spoken of her pride after the Welsh medium school was named best in Wales in a prestigious annual national list.

The Crymych school was named as the top performing school in Wales in the ‘Parent Power, The Sunday Times Schools Guide 2022’.

It is now ranked as the 105th best performing school in the UK league table, with this year’s guide using the first post-Covid set of exam results for state and independent secondary schools.

Ms Morris said: “This is fantastic news for everyone associated with Ysgol Bro Preseli. To be ranked the top Welsh State Secondary School in Wales is an incredible achievement.

"I would like to thank all the team at Ysgol Bro Preseli, governors, senior management, staff, pupils, parents and the Pembrokeshire community.

“Ysgol Bro Preseli’s motto; ‘Gwreiddiau a Gorwelion’ (roots and horizons) reflects our aim of ensuring that all pupils are prepared for life from the time they nurture their academic and personal roots to the time they leave school and head for their own individual horizons.

“Our collective vision is to provide every opportunity for pupils to succeed. We provide them with the foundations to succeed so that they can flourish and achieve their potential and more.

"Today, our vision has been recognised at a national level and we couldn’t be more proud.”

Cllr Guy Woodham, Cabinet Member for Education and Welsh Language said: “It is fantastic to see the hard work of Ysgol Bro Preseli recognised once again.

“The school has ranked highly on this annual list in previous years and to be ranked the top Secondary school in Wales is a fantastic achievement.”

Steven Richards-Downes, Director for Education said the County was delighted that the success of Ysgol Bro Preseli has been recognised.

"The school continues to go from strength to strength," he said.

"It supports its learners well and enables them to reach their full potential and ensures that they have options, purpose and life skills and chances when they leave the school.”

The Parent Power guide noted that 79.4 per cent of pupils at Ysgol Bro Preseli had achieved A*-B at A-level this year and 64.3 per cent achieved A*/A/9/8/7 at GCSE level.