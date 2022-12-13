A nurse has appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates charged with the ill-treatment of a vulnerable 80-year-old patient at Withybush General Hospital.

Primrose James is accused of ill-treating the patient whilst he was in her care on May 31, 2022.

She denies the charge.

Today (Tuesday), Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan told magistrates that the 80-year-old man was being cared for by James and another nurse at the time of the alleged offence.

"The other nurse noticed the defendant strike him, poke him quite strongly and make comments that he was a horrible man," said Ms Vaughan.

"She also said he was going to die whilst being taken care of."

Ms Vaughan confirmed that the elderly patient sustained no injuries as a result of the alleged incident.

Despite the Bench agreeing to deal with the matter in the magistrates court, Primrose James, who now resides at Southend-on-Sea, elected a Crown Court trial.

The case will next be heard at Swansea Crown Court on January 10, 2023.

James was released on conditional bail.