A £2,000 iPhone has been reported stolen from Haverfordwest's Curry’s PC World.

The iPhone14 Pro was allegedly taken from the store in Springfield Retail Park at around 3.30pm on Friday, November 25.

Officers would like to identify the man in the CCTV footage, who they believe may be able to help with the investigation.

“Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing for help in identifying a man they would like to speak to following the theft of a £2,000 iPhone from a Haverfordwest shop," read a statement.

“Officers have now released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

“He is described as being approximately 5ft 10ins, of large build, with a brown beard and wearing a grey bobble hat, blue surgical face mask, dark blue jumper, blue jeans and black trainers with white on the side.

“Do you know this man or do you have information that could help officers with their investigation? Report it to Dyfed-Powys Police.”

Another CCTV image of the man people would like to identify (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

Police can be contacted either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

Quote reference: DPP/1881/26/11/2022/02/C.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.