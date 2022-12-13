A Pembrokeshire property management proprietor has been convicted of his second drink-driving offence in ten years.

Pleading guilty to the charge before Haverfordwest magistrates was Richard Thomas, 44, of St Andrews Road, Pembroke Dock.

Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan told the Bench that the offence occurred at around 10.50pm on October 21 after officers noticed a Volkswagon Transporter van being driven ‘at speed’ along the A477 at Nash Finger Post, Pembroke.

After stopping the vehicle, the officers discovered it was being driven by Thomas. Smelling alcohol on his breath, a roadside breath test was carried out which proved positive.

Subsequent tests carried out at the police station gave a reading of 48mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Thomas was represented in court by Mr David Williams who said his client was ‘utterly devastated’ by the offence.

Mr Williams said that the defendant runs a property management business with his partner with the result that he is responsible for a number of holiday houses and cottages which are available for rental.

“At 9.45pm he had an emergency call from guests who had locked themselves out of a property at Tenby,” explained Mr Williams. “They were an elderly couple and were feeling stressed.”

Attempts by Thomas to contact an employee of the company to assist him failed.

“So he jumped into the van and drove to Tenby,” said Mr Williams.

“The consequences are now made all the worse because this is his second drink-driving offence in ten years so will inevitably result in a minimum disqualification of three years.”

Thomas' previous disqualification was imposed in 2013 when he was banned from driving for 17 months.

After listening to the offence, Thomas was fined £461 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £184 surcharge.

He was banned from driving for 36 months but agreed to complete a drink drive rehabilitation course by February 2025 which will reduce his disqualification by up to 25 per cent.