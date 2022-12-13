The A477 eastbound carriageway on the Sageston Redberth bypass is blocked following a collision.
Details of the collision have yet to be released by officers however Dyfed-Powys Police has confirmed that the road is currently impassable.
Motorists are being asked to avoid the area is possible and find an alternative route.
