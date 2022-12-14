Pantygrwndy Fawr is possibly one of the most stunning Georgian properties that sits directly on the border between Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion.

And this week it has reached the property market, where it is being sold by the Country Living Group in Haverfordwest.

“This is a truly stunning home that offers huge amounts of character,” commented company director, James Skudder.

Pantygrwndy presents itself as an immaculately maintained and lovingly presented six-bedroom property but its origins extend to the early 1700s. It was extended during the Georgian era when a two-storey wing was added.

Pantygrwndy Fawr has several entrance points comprising the main entrance, the boot room which is next to the large parking area and the double doors into the main hall which is the Georgian wing of the property.

The main entrance leads into the Georgian main hall with its herringbone parquet floor and this area houses the first of the two staircases. Directly in front of the door stands the primary staircase which passes a full-length stained glass window as it leads up to the first floor.

Off the hallway are two good-sized reception spaces, including the sitting room with a marble fireplace and a door leading to the second hall and staircase with the ground floor cloakroom to the right.

The living room (Image: Country Living Group)

Another door leads into the breath-taking living room which houses what James Skudder describes as ‘one of the grandest hearths you’re likely to ever see’.

The living room (Image: Country Living Group)

Beyond the living room lies the spacious kitchen/diner which offers a huge range of handmade cabinetry together with an Aga that sits in the centre of the space with a separate double oven and four ring hob.

The kitchen at Pantygrwndy Fawr (Image: Country Living Group)

Off the kitchen is a large pantry with slate shelves and original slate salting tables.

On the first floor are six bedrooms (four doubles and two singles), a lavatory, and two bathrooms. The bedrooms are split between the original and Georgian sections of the property and all of them enjoy views out over the gardens and countryside that surround the property.

Neighbouring the main home is a huge square of unconverted barns, outbuildings, and workshops which offer an unprecedented opportunity to convert, subject to planning, to either a large number of letting units, additional residential properties, or a business enterprise. Surrounding the buildings are fifteen acres of well-maintained pasture, woodland, and gardens.

Pantygrwndy Fawr is encompassed by around 15 acres of grounds comprising of gardens, pasture, and woodland. There is a large lake and quarry to the southern side of the grounds with mature woodland extending to the eastern side of the estate.

Pantygrwndy Fawr is being sold for £1,600,000.