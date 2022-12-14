Fears that the public toilets will remain permanently closed at one of Pembrokeshire’s most popular walking, sailing and cycling routes - the Brunel Quay in Neyland – have sparked outrage with a leading county councillor.

Speaking exclusively to the Western Telegraph, Cllr Dr Simon Hancock described the town council’s decision to step back from maintaining the toilets as a retrograde step.

'I’m extremely concerned about the proposed closure of these public conveniences,” he said.

“Other than facilities at the Community Hub, the closure of the public conveniences on the Brunel Quay would mean that Neyland will have no public toilets.

“Brunel Quay is an extremely well-used route for walkers who use the heritage trail and who visit the Westfield Nature Reserve and at a time when the Age Friendly Communities are championing for the county, I consider these facilities are extremely important to maintain, especially for older people.

“I really hope the town council will review this matter.”

Details concerning the toilets’ possible closure were discolosed last week following Pembrokeshire County Council’s request for Neyland Town Council to take over their maintenance.

The request was made following confirmation that the local authority’s deficit for 2023-24 is expected to be in the region of £28.

As a result, the local authority is faced with the serious task of reducing costs in every sector.

The cost of keeping the toilet open on the Brunel Quay currently stands at £9,000 but if the town council resumed responsibility, this sum would be reduced by around 25 per cent.

One town councillor who spoke in favour of their retention at last Monday's meeting was Cllr Steve Thomas.

“If we want people to visit the town and support our local businesses, having a public toilet would make sense, even if it’s a shocking cost,” he said.

“And the facility is even more important when you consider the number of people who visit the Neyland marina during the sailing season.”

But Cllr Thomas’ view was overturned by fellow councillors.

“It’s not a great deal of money but we’ve got to look at what value the town would get from it,” said Cllr Peter Hay.

“And I can’t see us spending that sort of money to get any value from it at all.”

This view was endorsed by Cllr Mike Harry.

“As a facility, we’d be well pressed to fund it,” he said.

“ It would cost us £6,022 a year to run, but that’s not taking into account any further damage that may ensue.”