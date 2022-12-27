There has been a continued rise in the number of assaults of emergency service workers across Wales, with nearly 1,500 incidents in six months.

There were 1,421 assaults in the six-month period between January – June 2022, up from 1,396 in the same period last year, representing a 1.8 per cent increase, new figures have revealed.

Assaults ranged from slapping, scratching, spitting and verbal abuse to punching, biting, kicking and head-butting.

Seven incidents involved a weapon, and more than a quarter of assaults resulted in injury.

Figures at a glance:

The monthly average assaults increased from 233 in the 12 months to June 2021, to 241 in the 12 months to June 2022, demonstrating a year-on-year rise of 3.4%.

Offenders aged 26-35 account for the highest portion of offending (23.6 per cent).

Friday and Saturday nights present the highest number of emergency worker assaults, accounting for 26.2 per cent of incidents in the first six months of 2022.

Alcohol intoxication continues to present as the largest impact factor, applying to a quarter of incidents.

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, there have been at least 42 incidents where an emergency worker has deliberately been coughed at.

Jason Killens, chief executive of the Welsh Ambulance Service, said: “The run-up to Christmas means more people are out enjoying the revelry, and with alcohol consumption comes an increase in assaults, both physical and verbal.

“Crews might have no choice but to leave a scene if their safety is compromised, and that’s not helpful for anyone, especially the patient. Emergency workers are normal human beings just trying to do a job – they’re there to help you, so give them the credit and respect they deserve.”

Roger Thomas, chief fire officer at Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service, said: “It is disgraceful that people attack emergency service workers whilst they are working hard to protect communities and save lives and properties.

“Attacks of this nature may result in physical injury, damage to life-saving vehicles and equipment and also impacts negatively on the mental health of our staff.”

Judith Paget, chief executive of NHS Wales, said: “Any form of attack on our emergency workers is completely unacceptable and we are doing everything we can to work with NHS Wales employers and our partner agencies to eradicate physical or verbal assaults on staff.”