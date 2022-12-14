A Pembrokeshire kennels that offers pooches a five-star stay has been recognised with a prestigious industry award.

Millin Brook Luxury Dog Boarding was recently named Kennel Business of the Year at the 2022 Pet Industry Federation Awards.

Millin Brook, located at Wiston near Haverfordwest, offers luxury suites or a stay in the family home, with the promise that their guests will be out and about for most of the day.

Millin Brook was founded by retired police officer, Sian Smith.

“We offer a five-star country retreat for dogs,” said Sian. “We saw a gap in the market in Pembrokeshire and went for it.

“We offer trips to the beach, daily grooming, quality treats and they get baths with shampoo in our professional dog bath.”

Sian was delighted to receive the recent award.

“As a pet professional, this is the biggest accolade we could receive, having been recognised by our governing body The Pet Industry Federation as the best kennels in the UK,” she said.

Thank you for recognising all our devotion and hard work in proving the highest standard of care possible to all our wonderful guests. Thank you also goes to all our clients for entrusting us in the care of their beloved dogs”.

The award will join a host of others on Sian’s mantlepiece including Best Family Business at the Welsh Women’s Awards, Best Rural Start Up at the Wales Start Up Awards, Best Rural Start Up Business (regional winner) at the Rural Business Awards, as well as entrepreneur of the year, and best home boarder.

The Pet Industry Federation (PIF) Awards are the most coveted awards in the industry, recognising and rewarding inspirational success stories from the pet industry over the past 12 months.

This year the awards were held at Whittlebury Hall in Northamptonshire.

“The PIF Awards just get bigger and better each year,” said PIF CEO Nigel Baker.

“The standard and volume of entries was phenomenal this year. It is truly inspirational to see the diversity and sheer hard work within our industry and at PIF we are honoured to be able to reward this with the PIF Awards”.