One of Pembrokeshire’s beaches has been named as one of the top five peaceful beaches in the UK, according to a recent study.

The new data, conducted by Go Outdoors, named Barafundle Bay as one of the most peaceful beaches in the UK.

It was named in the top five, and among other beautiful coastal areas including Buttermere in the Lake District, White Cliffs of Dover and the Isle of Skye.

A spokesperson from Go Outdoors said about Barafundle Bay: "Inhale the fresh seaside air as you take in this beautiful beach landscape.

"Barfundle Bay, located near Stackpole Quay in Pembrokeshire, is a small bay backed by dunes and pine trees – the perfect place to unwind.

“The stretch of golden sands and clear blue waters is easy on the eye, whilst the sound of the tide lapping on the beach, gives a sense of ultimate relaxation.

"This beach is only accessible via a half mile walk from the nearest carpark, making it an ideal spot if you’re wanting to escape the business of towns and roads and spend some time by the sea.”