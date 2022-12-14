Christmas will be looking a little brighter for children in Pembrokeshire this year as hundreds of toys books and games have been dropped off to Patch from Stena Line’s Santa Line appeal.

Every year Patch (Pembrokeshire Action to Combat Hardship) holds a Christmas toy run where it hands out four or five brand new gifts, along with chocolates, art material and wrapping paper and a family interactive toy to each child or young person referred to the charity.

This means hundreds of children in the county are bought Christmas cheer while a bit of financial pressure is taken off their parents.

Staff at Fishguard Harbour and crew from the Stena Europe with the huge donation of toys. (Image: Stena Line)

This year Stena Line’s Santa Line campaign saw the company’s staff, on the Wales to Ireland routes, donate brand new gifts to children in need across their communities.

The staff at Fishguard Port and the crew of the Stena Europe came up trumps, donating hundreds of toys and presents for children aged from birth to 16.

They chose Patch’s Christmas Toy Run as the recipients for this generosity.

“Our Santa Line Campaign 2022 has been fully supported, funded and donated by all our very generous employees from the Stena Europe ferry and the Fishguard Port,” said a Stena Line spokesperson.

MORE NEWS:

“We have received an overwhelming response from all our colleagues, which has meant that many disadvantaged children, will receive presents this Christmas.

“Every vessel and port across our Welsh–Irish routes donated, so charities in Holyhead, Dublin and Rosslare have also benefited.”