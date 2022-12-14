A Pembrokeshire florist is celebrating a blooming great success in the recent Best of Welsh Wedding Awards.

Shelley Webb from New Hedges saw off competition from big city businesses to take the title of Best Florist, which was won entirely on votes from delighted customers.

“I was thrilled just to be one of the finalists, but when I heard my name called out as the overall winner, I was absolutely amazed,” said Shelley, who has been running Flowers by Shelley for 15 years.

Dramatic chandelier-style installations by Shelley deck out this wedding marquee. (Image: Flowers by Shelley)

“It’s very heartwarming to be recognised for the service I provide, because I really feel I go above and beyond for my clients.

“I love my job – it’s hard work sometimes, starting work in the early hours of the morning to make sure the flowers are absolutely fresh for the big day. But I wouldn’t have it any other way."

In her years in the florist trade, Shelley has seen a huge shift in the trend for wedding flowers, which is now inspired more by the social sharing netework Pinterest.

A floral arch to welcome the bridal party and guests. (Image: Flowers by Shelley)

“Alongside bouquets and buttonholes, there’s a lot of demand for big chandelier-type installations and arches, full top-table arrangements, things which really stand out from the crowd,” she said.

Full table arrangements are increasingly popular. (Image: Flowers by Shelley)

Shelley is already taking wedding bookings for 2024/25 amidst a busy Christmas packed with wreath-making workshops and decorating Tenby’s town centre with little festive trees, as well as beautifying canine clients at her dog grooming business.