A man who repeatedly punched an acquaintance to the head following a drunken night out in Tenby has appeared before Swansea Crown Court for sentence.

John Fitzgerald, 48, of Alma Gardens, Penally, followed Allen James back to his flat following the drinking binge on November 19, 2021.

As Mr James began walking through the front door of the property, Fitzgerald suddenly grabbed him from behind and launched into an unprovoked attack.

“Mr James had been drinking that evening with his partner and some friends, and had probably drunk around seven pints of lager,” said counsel Paul Thomas for the Crown.

“He felt tipsy but wasn’t too drunk and was fully aware of what was going on.

“He went through the front door, and the next thing he remembers was waking up on the floor after some sort of physical altercation with blood all over his face.”

Mr Thomas said that Mr James was struck to the face at least twice which rendered him unconscious.

“He has no idea what led to the scuffle and he believes the attack was taken from behind,” continued Paul Thomas.

“The defendant was on top of him, punching him with full force and Mr James’ face was covered with blood.”

As a result of the attack, Mr James sustained a fractured nose, a broken bottom jaw, two black eyes and cuts to the inside of his mouth and face.

A victim statement read to the court described how Mr James had difficulty in going out following the attack as he felt embarrassed about the way he looked.

John Fitzgerald, who admitted assaulting Allen James casuing actual bodily harm, was represented in court by counsel Hannah George. She said that at the time of the offence, her client had been drinking heavily.

“This is something he’s struggled with all his life,” she said. “He has periods of sobriety but following the death of his mother his drinking increased.”

Ms George confirmed that following the offence Fitzgerald has been attending a rehabilitation centre with the result that there are ‘realistic prospects of rehabilitation’.

After listening to the evidence, Judge Huw Rees said the reality of the case was a custodial sentence.

“When you become drunk you become violent and as a result you become your own worst enemy,” he said.

“You must realise the danger of losing your temper in the way that you did. You beat him up badly.”

Fitzgerald was sentenced to eight months in custody suspended for 18 months. He must also carry out a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 150 hours of unpaid work and 90 days of an alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement.