THE families of a couple who died in a house fire at St Dogmaels in the early hours of Sunday have said they were devoted to each other.

David and Margaret Edwards, aged 60 and 55 respectively, died in the fire in Church Lane.

In a joint statement, their families said: “We are distraught by our loss of Margaret and David Edwards, who were devoted to each other, having been together for 35 years and were well-known and respected members of the St Dogmaels community.

“We would like to thank everyone for their support at this horrific time, it has meant so much to both families.

“We would now like time to grieve and would ask to be given privacy in which to do so.”

The investigation into the cause of the fire is continuing with Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service investigators and Dyfed-Powys Police.

In the immediate aftermath of the blaze, police said they wanted to thank members of the community and businesses for the support they offered.

Local county councillor Mike James said the community had ‘pulled together’ to provide support to those affected by the blaze ‘under very sad circumstances’.