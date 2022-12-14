A Pembrokeshire pet food bank has been the recipient of more than 30 pallets of cat and dog food thanks to walkers (on two legs and four), cyclists and runners from around the UK.

Cariad Pet Therapy is a beneficiary of Inspired Pet Nutrition’s (IPN) Miles for Meals campaign.

The initiative sees people and pets alike record their miles, be that running walking or cycling, via a dedicated Strava group. Every mile that is recorded is then translated into a meal for a pet in need.

With over 7,500 members currently part of the Strava group across the UK including IPN staff, customers and supporters all clocking up milage, the group has now reached over 3.5 million miles.

That is equivalent to walking to the moon and back more than seven times and walking the circumference of the earth over 140 times.

IPN has been a keen supporter of Cariad Pet Therapy’s Pet Food Bank by from its second week of opening in January 2021.

With the support of Miles for Meals it has been able to donate 182,133 pet food meals to pet owners in the local area who are facing tough times, firstly during the pandemic and now with the increased cost of living.

As well as donating, IPN has also been down to visit the pet food bank in Haverfordwest.

“Throughout the last two years the support from IPN has been unbelievable,” said Robert Thomas, who runs the pet food bank as part of Cariad Pet Therap.

“We would not have been able to support as many people as we do without their generosity and we are so grateful for their kindness.

“We see the hardship pet owners are facing, especially now with this cold weather and there is a relief provided when we can donate much needed pet food, toys, coats and beds to those in need.

“This support helps us to keep pets with their owners and not place extra stress onto rescue centres by pets being given up.

“Pets are all good for our mental wellbeing, so this is another important reason to provide the support we do.”

The Pet Food Bank at Cariad Pet Therapy is located at 115, City road, Haverfordwest and can be contacted on 01437 723628.