A PEMBROKESHIRE woman allegedly concerned in the supply of class A drugs has been in court for breaching her bail conditions.

Heidi Marie Moseley, 41, of Hawthorn Rise, Haverfordwest, admitted breaching her bail condition at Llanelli Magistrates Court on December 5.

She committed the offence when on November 19, she was absent from her registered address past 9:15pm for 15 or more minutes and on November 29, she was out past her curfew, returning home at 11:45pm.

MORE NEWS:

Moseley is on an electronically monitored curfew between the hours of 9pm and 6am as part of her bail granted by Swansea Crown Court, where she is due to appear on January 23 in relation to a case where she is accused of being involved in the supply of class A drugs.

Llanelli Magistrates Court re-admitted her to the bail conditions.