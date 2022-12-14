A PEMBROKESHIRE driver will appear in crown court next week on a number of charges including dangerous driving.
Guy Charles Christian Bedford, 25, of North Court, Haverfordwest, admitted four offences at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on December 7.
He admitted a charge of driving dangerously which happened on October 25 when he was driving an Audi A5 dangerously on the A483 at Fron.
He also admitted a charge of driving the vehicle otherwise than in accordance of a licence authorising him to use the vehicle and a charge of driving without insurance.
He also admitted committing an offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence imposed on August 24 for possession of class A and class B drugs.
He was given unconditional bail and is due to appear for sentencing at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court on December 21.
