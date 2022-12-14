Primary school children in the Pembroke Dock area have been learning some important communication skills thanks to an exciting new partnership between the Port of Milford Haven and 2B Enterprising.

The Port has funded an educational initiative named ‘The Bumbles of Honeywood’ which is aimed at inspiring the next generation of ambitious, enterprising and informed citizens.

The first phase of the programme was rolled out in Monkton Priory Community School, Pembroke Dock Community School and Pennar Community School throughout the autumn term.

During the initiative, children were told a story about a community of bumblebees who learn how to communicate effectively, work as a team and appreciate the differences in everyone they meet.

They then took part in some practical activities such as how to stand confidently, how to give a strong handshake and how to maintain eye contact and these new skills were practiced on their classmates, teachers and staff from the Port of Milford Haven.

Before the sessions took place, the children said they were feeling nervous and scared but afterwards their feelings had turned to confidence and joy.

Further sessions focusing on what it means to be a good friend and how to recognise each other’s strengths and skills will take place in each of the three schools next year.

“It was really great to see the next generation developing essential skills for work and life”, said Hollie Phillips who is the community engagement assistants at the Port of Milford Haven.

“We can’t wait to follow the progress of everyone involved and see what a difference this project is making to young people.”

2B Enterprising was founded by Sue Poole in 2001. Since then, the team has created additional resources for older age groups in primary education and has delivered activity sessions to over 10,000 pupils.

Jayne Brewer, CEO of 2B Enterprising, commented, “The Bumbles of Honeywood programme is all about developing practical, useful skills which will be valued by employers in years to come.

"Partnering schools with businesses such as the Port of Milford Haven enables us to bring these skills to life in the classroom and expose young people to a host of new future opportunities that they may not realise exist.”