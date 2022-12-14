A PEMBROKESHIRE company has applied to house vehicles at its premises.

JWT Haulage Ltd, of Sunny Hill, Bulford Road, Johnston, Haverfordwest (SA62 3ET), has applied for a goods vehicle operator’s licence.

The notice was placed in the public notice section of the Western Telegraph on December 14.

The application, if approved, would allow the company to use the aforementioned address as an operating centre for four goods vehicles and four trailers.

Any owners or occupiers of the land and buildings near to the operating centre who believe their use or enjoyment of the land would be affected must make their representations in writing to both the Traffic Commissioner and the applicant by January 4.

Representations should be sent to Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF and to the applicant’s address above.