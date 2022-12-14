Chair of the Celtic Freeport bid consortium, Roger Maggs, recently visited the Port of Milford Haven to see first-hand how a freeport would transform the Welsh economy by securing the benefits of the floating offshore wind (FLOW), hydrogen and a sustainable fuels industries.

He was hosted by Rt Hon Simon Hart MP and Rt Hon Stephen Crabb MP along with representatives of the Celtic Freeport bid consortium.

Over 16,000 new jobs and up to £5.5 billion of new investment is expected to be generated by the Celtic Freeport.

It will create a wide range of opportunities across Wales by accelerating investment, encouraging innovation, securing our future energy needs and fast-tracking modern skills development for new green industries.

A notable example of how focussed investment has already created new opportunities across the region is the £60 million Pembroke Dock Marine project.

With construction of a mega-slipway, upgraded port infrastructure and additional workboat pontoons due to be completed towards the end of 2024, an increasing number of clean energy developers and support businesses are choosing to base themselves here, benefitting from being part of a renewables hub with easy access to the Celtic Sea.

Not only is this building a stronger economy, but it is also unlocking exciting new career opportunities across the region.

MORE NEWS

“Creating two green energy ports at Pembroke Dock and Port Talbot is central to the bid,” said Roger Maggs, MBE.

“ It was fantastic to see this foundation development underway, with so much market interest and political support to do more and it was evident to me that the Celtic Freeport partners have a clear vision which will support Wales’ transition to net zero in a way that ensures the skills, jobs and economic benefits from new, green industries are retained in Wales.”

This view is shared by Simon Hart who stressed that the UK and wales cannot decarbonise without the roll-out of FLOW.

“Likewise, Wales can’t afford to miss this once-in-a-generation opportunity,” he said.

“By creating two green energy focused ports at Pembroke Dock and Port Talbot, Wales can secure first-mover advantage in order to maximise the many jobs from new supply chains in manufacturing, maintenance and operations associated with this new green industry.”