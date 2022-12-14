PLANS have been submitted for major changes to a well-known Pembrokeshire glamping site.

A public notice placed by Pembrokeshire County Council in the Western Telegraph’s public notices section on December 14 outlined the retrospective application for a farm in Tenby.

The plans relate to Norchard Farm House in Redberth, Tenby and were submitted by Toby Rhys-Davies of Apple Camping.

The application states that it is a ‘retrospective application for changes to layout/buildings and number/range of holiday units and to agree conditions in retrospect of landscaping and buffer zone.’

MORE NEWS:

The application – which relates to 11,515 square feet of land - is classed as a major development by the council’s planning authority.

Work on the site began on July 1, 2018, but has yet to be completed.

Amongst the plan is a proposed new 1.2 hectare building on previously developed land to create new holiday accommodation and facilities.

The full planning application and supporting documents can be viewed on the Pembrokeshire County Council’s planning portal with the reference 22/0720/PA.

Anyone who would like to make a comment on the plans must do so in writing.

Anyone wishing to make a comment relating to the plans can do so via the planning portal or by writing to Director of Community Services, County Hall, Haverfordwest, SA61 1TP. If writing, the reference number must be included.