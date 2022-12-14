Pauline le Britton is artist in residence at the Torch Theatre, Milford Haven, this month when she exhibits at the Oriel Johanna Field Gallery throughout December.

Pauline is a mixed-media artist living and working in Pembrokeshire.

With a BA in sculpture from ther Norwich School of Art and an MA from the Royal College of Art, she describes her work as contemplative.

“There is a stillness as I attempt to hold on to a moment and slow down the passage of time," she says.

"I explore childhood memories, play and nostalgia, and this is often through strange, life-sized scenarios and papier-mâché figures.

"Drawing from a wide range of disciplines, my themes oscillate between what feels familiar and ordinary, and the unfamiliar,so there's a realm that has a dark twist of the unknown.

"I also use references from the past to explore the visible and the invisible and try to capture in-between states, often working in response to a particular theme or environment.”

Pauline works independently and in schools, as well as collaborating with other artists. In 1998 she co-founded Sand Palace Arts, an art collective that aims to deliver creative and inspiring arts events, in a welcoming and inclusive way.

Six years ago Pauline was offered the opportunity to return to the practice of bronze casting and joined a small team at MB Fine Arts, a foundry in Clunderwen.

“This has significantly improved my skills as an artist and shaped my recent body of work for which I am so very grateful," she said.

"And recently I have found solace in the treasures of the tideline.”

The Oriel Johanna Field Gallery is open to the public whenever the Torch Theatre Box Office is open throughout December.