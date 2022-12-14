THERE are plans to adjust the speed limit in the hamlet of Carnhedryn.

Pembrokeshire County Council placed a notice in the public notices section of the Western Telegraph on December 14 advising of the plans to add a 40mph buffer limit.

The change would come into effect in part of St. Davids, where there would be a 40mph buffer speed limit for the hamlet of Carnhedryn.

The order has come following a review into the speed limit on the A487 at Carnhedryn, St Davids. During the review, the collision history, speed survey data and geometry of the road was considered and the council’s conclusion was that the current speed limit should be reduced to 40mph.

The affected roads would be:

A487 from 180metres south west of the junction with the U3004 to a point 155 metres north east of the junction with the U3025.

U3004 from the junction with the A487 northwards for 230metres.

U3025 from the junction with the A487 southwards for 74metres.

The order can be viewed online by visiting www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/TRO-public-notices and anyone wishing to object to the order must do so in writing by January 4.

Objections can be made via the online feedback form or by writing to Darren Thomas, Head of Infrastructure, Pembrokeshire County Council, County Hall, Haverfordwest, SA61 1TP.

Anyone making an objection must quote the reference A487CARN-S/L.