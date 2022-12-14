Roads in Pembrokeshire will be closed to traffic for almost two weeks at the start of next year.

The roads in Little Newcastle will be closed for 13 days – or until work is completed – according to a public notice that Pembrokeshire County Council placed in the Western Telegraph on December 14.

The notice states that the roads will be closed from Wednesday, January 4 and will remain closed to all traffic other than exempted vehicles for 13 days or until the ‘telecom and tree cutting works’ are completed.

The roads in question are:

C3008 Little Newcastle to Puncheston road from the junction with the U3380 Little Newcastle towards Trecwn road, east to the junction within the vicinity of the property Martel.

C3008 road at Little Newcastle from the junction within the vicinity of Old Court House east to the junction with the U3380 Little Newcastle towards Trecwn road.

C3009 Puncheston towards Rinaston road from the junction with the C3008 Little Newcastle to Puncheston road, south to the junction within the vicinity of Y Bont.

Summerton Farm access road from the junction with the C3008 Little Newcastle to Puncheston road, north to the junction within the vicinity of Summerton West.

U3380 Little Newcastle towards Trecwn road from the junction with the C3008 road at Little Newcastle, north to the junction within the vicinity of Pentre.

There will be an alternative route for traffic signposted as works progress and pedestrian access will be maintained for the duration of the closure.