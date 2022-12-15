EVERY day our Western Telegraph Camera Club members post dozens of stunning photos from the county.

Whether it is highlighting the weather, the natural beauty of the Pembrokeshire countryside or the various wildlife on offer, they are always there to showcase the beauty of the county.

Here are a few of our recent favourites.

Rainbow behind St David's Cathedral. Picture: Angela Williams (Image: Angela Williams (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Snow at Foel Eyry viewpoint. Picture: Keith Goffin (Image: Keith Goffin (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Pembroke Castle. Picture: Liam Woolley (Image: Liam Woolley (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Carn Alw. Picture: Richard Humphries (Image: Richard Humphries (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Whitesands. Picture: Paula Duffy (Image: Paula Duffy (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Stena Line. Picture: Marc Evans (Image: Marc Evans (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Llangwm. Picture: Jenny Ambler (Image: Jenny Ambler (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured online and in print, search Western Telegraph Camera Club