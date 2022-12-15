A MAN has been fined more than 10 times the train fare he tried to avoid paying.
Gary King, 41, of Rydal Crescent, Perivale, was found guilty of travelling on a train without a ticket by Cardiff Magistrates Court on November 29.
He was caught on August 15 travelling between Pembroke and Swansea without a valid ticket authorising travel. The cost of the fare was £17.80.
He was fined £220 – 12 times the cost of the fare, and ordered to pay the £17.80 fare in compensation, £88 surcharge and £100 costs.
