A NUMBER of changes to where people can park and load/unload in Pembrokeshire will be coming into force.

Pembrokeshire County Council announced the intention to make a number of changes in the public notice section of the December 14 edition of the Western Telegraph.

The planned changes are as follows:

Haverfordwest

No waiting at any time on Stepney Terrace, Prendergast, on the east side from a point four metres north of the north gable end of number 14 Stepney Terrace, north to Prendergast roundabout.

Milford Haven

Limited waiting time of two hours and no return within one hour for the following areas of Charles Street. This replaces the current one-hour bays.

On the south side:

From a point 74 metres east of the junction with Dartmouth Street eastwards for a length of 12.5 metres.

From a point 15 metres west of the centre of Priory Street, west for 65 metres.

From a point 21.6 metres east of the centre of Priory Street, east for 46.4 metres.

From a point 23 metres west of the centreline of Fulke Street, west for 29 metres.

From a point 22 metres east of the centre of Fulke Street, east for 25 metres.

From a point 5 metres east of the centre of Francis Street, east for 42 metres.

From a point 84 metres east of the centre of Francis Street, east for 8 metres.

From a point 119 metres east of the centre of Francis Street, east for 29 metres.

From a point 4 metres west of the centre of Mansfield Street, west for 5 metres.

On the north side:

From a point 26 metres east of the junction with Dartmouth Street, east for 47 metres.

From a point 20 metres west of the centre of Priory Street, west for a distance of 82 metres.

From a point 25 metres east of the centreline of Priory Street eastwards for a length of 11.4 metres.

From a point 49 metres west of the centreline of Fulke Street, westwards for a length of 32 metres.

Francis Street east side:

From a point 5 metres south of the junction with Charles Street, southwards for a length of 23 metres.

From a point 10 metres north of the junction with Charles Street, northwards for a distance of 17 metres.

From a point 31 metres north of the junction with Charles Street, northwards for a distance of 8 metres.

Francis Street west side:

From a point 6 metres south of the junction with Charles Street, southwards for a length of 10 metres.

Fulke Street east side:

From a point 6 metres south of the junction with Charles Street, southwards for a length of 10 metres.

MORE NEWS:

Fulke Street, west side:

From a point 6 metres south of the junction with Charles Street, southwards for a distance of 19 metres.

Priory Street east side:

From a point 16 metres north of the centreline of Charles Street, northwards for a distance of 11 metres.

From a point 30 metres north of the centre of Charles Street, northwards for a distance of 9 metres.

Priory Street west side:

From a point 17 metres north of the junction with Hamilton Terrace, northwards for a distance of 30 metres.

The following one-hour waiting bays on the south side of Charles Street in Milford Haven will be removed:

From a point 5 metres east of the centre of Mansfield Street, east for 11 metres.

From a point 21 metres east of the centre of Mansfield Street, east for 25 metres.

From a point 20 metres west of the junction with Great North Road, west for 57 metres.

No waiting at any time will be introduced on the following roads in Milford Haven:

George Street on the east side from the junction with St David’s Road, north for 10 metres.

St David’s Road on the north side from the centreline of George Street, east for a distance of 11 metres.

Neyland

There will be no waiting at any time on:

The east side of Riverside Avenue from a point 30 metres south of the junction with Queen Elizabeth Avenue, south to the junction with Sidney Webb Close.

Pembroke Dock

The Disabled Bay 30 minute (8am-6pm) will be removed from:

The east side of Argyle Street from a point 15 metres north of the junction with Bush Street, north for 13.2 metres.

Pembroke

There will be no waiting at any time on:

The south side of Chain Back, off Main Street from the boundary of numbers 62/64 Main Street, east to the boundary of numbers 82/84 Main Street.

Tenby

There will be no waiting at any time on:

The north side of Narberth Road from the junction with Narberth Road roundabout, east for 35 metres to the junction with access to Tanglewood.

Copies of the draft order can be viewed online at www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk and anyone wishing to object to the order should do so in writing before January 13 to Darren Thomas, Head of Infrastructure, Pembrokeshire County Council, County Hall, Haverfordwest, SA61 1TP.