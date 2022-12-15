A MAN who was made subject to a sexual harm prevention order three years ago will appear in court after denying possessing indecent videos of children.

Daniel Tucker, 25, of Prescelly Place, Milford Haven, denies possession of an indecent image of a child at Llanelli Magistrates' Court on December 2.

He is accused of being in possession of two videos of a child between October 6, 2021, and November 30, 2022, at Milford Haven.

He also denies a charge of breaching a sexual harm prevention order when it is said that between October 6, 2021, and November 29, 2022, he failed to disclose acquisition of an internet-enabled Playstation console within three days of acquisition – a breach of the order that was imposed on him by Swansea Crown Court on August 15, 2019.

He has been remanded on conditional bail to appear before Llanelli Magistrates' Court on January 30.