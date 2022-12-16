A MAN has been fined hundreds of pounds for driving without insurance.
Gareth Harris, 42, of Park Avenue, Kilgetty, admitted driving without insurance at Llanelli Magistrates Court on December 2.
He was caught on May 6 driving a Ford Transit on the A478 Begelly to Narberth without an insurance policy in place to cover the use of the vehicle.
He was fined £300, given eight points on his licence and ordered to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.
