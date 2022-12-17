A PEMBROKESHIRE woman has been in court for driving without due care and attention.
Abigal James, 32, of Dwrbach, Fishguard, admitted driving without due care and attention at Llanelli Magistrates Court on December 7.
She committed the offence that took place on August 12 when she was driving a BMW 118D M Sport without due care and attention at the B4330 Junction Sheltry Hill Road, Haverfordwest.
She was fined £80 and given five points on her licence. She also had to pay £32 surcharge and £110 costs.
