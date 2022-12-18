HERE are the drivers who were recently in court for speeding on Pembrokeshire roads.

Michael Frederick Bohlen, 77, of Church Road, Roch, Haverfordwest, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on December 2.

He was caught on May 9 doing 37mph in a Ford Kuga on the A487 Simpson Cross where the limit is 30mph. He was fined £40, given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £34 surcharge.

Matthew Allan Welsh, 31, of High Street, Abertridwr, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on December 2.

He was caught on May 22 doing 42mph in a Volkswagen Golf on the A478 Begelly where the limit is 30mph. He was fined £96, given four points on his licence and ordered to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.

Louise Bugby, 42, of Tenby Court, Monkton, was found guilty of speeding by Llanelli Magistrates Court on December 5.

She was caught on May 21 doing 37mph in a Fiat Punto on the A4075 Holyland Road where the limit is 30mph. She was fined £220, given three points on her licence and ordered to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.

Allyson Donovan, 57, of Merlins Hill, Haverfordwest, admitted speeding at Cardiff Magistrates Court on December 9.

She was caught on August 31 doing 60mph in a Mini Countryman Cooper on the M4 in Port Talbot where the limit is 50mph. She was fined £72, given three points on her licence and ordered to pay £29 surcharge.