POLICE are appealing for help to find a man who has been reported missing for several days from Letterston.

A statement from Dyfed-Powys Police said: "Robert is 44, and suffers from a condition which might leave him disoriented and confused, so his family are concerned for his welfare.

"He has not been seen for several days, however a possible sighting on December 7 indicates he might be wearing blue, purple and white checked pyjama trousers, a grey or light green coat with an orange zip, a grey beanie hat and carrying a dark green satchel bag.

Anyone with information can contact the police online at https://bit.ly/DPP101Online or email 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or call 101.