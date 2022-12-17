HERE are the death notices placed in the Western Telegraph on Wednesday, December 14.

Elwyn George Knox (Carew)

The death occurred peacefully at home on Monday, December 5 of Elwyn George Knox aged 91 years, of Kesteven Court, Carew. Devoted husband of Bronwen. Dearly loved dad of Sharon and Wayne. Cherished grandad of Harry. Much loved uncle.

The funeral service will take place on Friday, December 23 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 2.30pm. There will be family flowers only with donations, if so desired, for Paul Sartori Foundation c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 & 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680 or via www.ecthomasandson.co.uk

Rowena Audrey Sturdgess (Fishguard)

Peacefully on Wednesday, November 30, Rowena formerly of Lower Town, Fishguard.

A public funeral service was held on Friday, December 16 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium Narberth at 1:45pm. There were family flowers only, but if desired donations in lieu to Fishguard and Goodwick RNLI c/o Peris Rice Carmarthen Funeral Director, Royal Oak Chapel of Rest, Old St Clears Road Johnstown Carmarthen SA31 3JF Tel 01267 243787.

Geoffrey Perry Morgan (Narberth)

Peacefully on Sunday, December 11, at Park House Court Home, Tenby, Geoffrey, of Parc Roberts, Narberth. Beloved husband of Olive, dear father of Shirley and Janet, respected father-in-law of Richard and David and loving grandfather of Matthew, Rhys, Lewys, Laura and Lloyd, cherished brother and brother-in-law of Stanley and Ann.

Funeral Service at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth on Wednesday, December 21 at 1:45pm. Family flowers only. Donations if so desired towards The British Heart Foundation and Dementia UK. (Cheques payable to "Donation Account" please) c/o Ken Davies & Sons, Funeral Directors, Blaenwern, Bro Waldo, Clundewen, Pembs. SA66 7NQ Phone: 01437 563319

Richard ‘Dick Roblin’ George Roblin (Pembroke)

Dick Roblin passed peacefully on Sunday, December 4 aged 79 after his short battle with cancer.

Honouring his wishes there is no funeral but the family ask that any donations are to be made in his name directly to Cancer Research UK.

Leslie Arthur Hodgson (Penally)

The death occurred peacefully on Sunday, December 4 at Park House Court Nursing Home, Tenby of Leslie Arthur Hodgson, affectionately known as Les, aged 92 years of Penally. Beloved husband of the late Eileen. Dearly loved dad of Sue and Martin. Cherished Poppa (Pop) of Toby, Georgia and partner, Alex. Much loved brother of the late Wynne. A dear uncle of Lynne and Paul, Kate, Laura and families.

The funeral service will take place on Wednesday, December 21 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 11.30am. There will be family flowers only with donations in lieu if so desired for Dementia UK c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 & 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680 or via www.ecthomasandson.co.uk

Edna Mair Scale (Haycastle Cross)

Peacefully on Sunday, December 11 at Highgrove Residential Home, Mair formerly of Hayscastle Cross. Beloved wife of the late Parry, loving mother of Stella and Helen and a much-loved grandmother, great grandmother and great, great grandmother.

Funeral service on Tuesday, December 20 at Noddfa Newton Chapel at 11:30am. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired, made payable to 'Noddfa Newton Chapel' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.

Joan Mary Jones (Ambleston)

Joan passed away at her home on Friday, December 2 aged 90 years. Much loved, she will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all her family and many friends.

Funeral on Monday December 19, service at 12.30pm at Ebenezer Church, Haverfordwest followed by cremation 1.45pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium. Following the service at Narberth, refreshments will be available at The Mariners Hotel, Haverfordwest. Close family flowers only. Donations may be made payable to The British Heart Foundation and sent c/o Mr. Royden Jones, 1, Richmond Crescent, Haverfordwest, SA61 1EH. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son (01437) 763821

Frances Patricia Tritten-Edwards (Lamphey)

It is with great sadness that the death is announced from her home in Switzerland after a long illness of Frances Patricia Tritten-Edwards, wife of Kurt, mother of Mark and Julie, grandmother of Helen, Charlotte, Jeremy and Melanie. Frances was the daughter of Gaby and Maurice Edwards of Florissant, Lamphey and the sister of the late Michael.

Her funeral took place on Friday, December 2 and was attended by members of her Swiss and British families and a large congregation.

Anne Mary “Nancy” Barnett (Goodwick)

Peacefully at her home on Sunday, December 11, Anne “Nancy” of Goodwick. Beloved wife of the late Trevor, loving mother of Michael, Sue and Ray, Kenny and Pauline, a much-loved grandmother, great grandmother and great, great grandmother.

Funeral service on Friday, December 23 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 3:15pm. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired, made payable to 'Ty Hafan' or 'Royal British Legion' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.

Joan Tully (Milford Haven)

The death occurred peacefully on Sunday, December 11 of Joan Tully, aged 94 years of Hayston Avenue, Hakin, Milford Haven. Devoted wife of the late John, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Jane and John, David and Maureen, Ann and Roy and Catherine and Richard and a cherished grandmother and great grandmother to all her grandchildren. Joan will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her extended family and friends.

The funeral will take place on Thursday, December 22 at 2pm at North Road Baptist Church, Milford Haven followed by committal at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 3.15pm. Immediate family flowers only, donations if desired may be made via the following link: https://hannah-gwilliam.muchloved.com/TributePages/Contribute/ All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Funeral Directors, Milford Haven. Telephone 01646 693180

Ieuan Davies (Lamphey)

The death occurred peacefully at Withybush Hospital on Friday, December 2 of Ieuan Davies of Westhill, Lamphey. Ieuan was 91 and will be greatly missed by all his family, his friends and former work colleagues from the Texaco Refinery.

The funeral will take place on Wednesday, December 21 with a service at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 12.15pm. Family flowers only please but if desired, donations in lieu for The British Heart Foundation in memory of Ieuan may be sent to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.

Edward "Eddie" Lewis (Pembroke)

The death occurred peacefully at home on Sunday, November 27 of Edward Lewis, affectionately known as Eddie aged 86 years, of Crickmarren Close, Upper Lamphey, Pembroke. Beloved husband of the late Dulcie. Eddie will be sadly missed by his family and many friends. Eddie was a stalwart of Pembroke R.F.C. and was known for his passion for county rugby.

The funeral service will take place on Tuesday, December 20 at Monkton Priory Church followed by interment at St. Mary`s Church, Nash. There will be family flowers only, with donations, if so desired, for Stackpole Walled Gardens and `Get The Boys A Lift` c/o E.C. Thomas & Son, Funeral Directors, 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680 & Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876or via www.ecthomasandson.co.uk