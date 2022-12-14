A Government campaign will be launched this week urging households to turn down boilers in order to save money, despite the recent cold snap, reports suggest.

The nationwide campaign will see posters on the side of buses, TV commercials and radio broadcasts urging us to follow the guidance, the Telegraph reports.

The campaign is expected to cost around £20 million and will ask people to lower their boiler flow temperature to 60 degrees, with estimates saying that could save homes £100 a year.

Other tips in the campaign are turning down radiators in unoccupied rooms and stopping heat from escaping through doors and windows.

The campaign, called “It All Adds Up”, was reportedly blocked by Liz Truss during her time as prime minister.

The Telegraph reports that a new website to support the campaign will go live this weekend, and celebrities could be signed up to support the campaign’s message.

It comes as the Met Office has extended its snow and ice warnings for parts of the UK as the cold temperatures are set to continue.

Thousands have been left without power in freezing conditions, and the cold weather is now expected to remain until Friday.

Earlier, minus 17.3C was recorded at Braemar in Aberdeenshire on Monday into Tuesday, making it the coldest place in the UK for the second night in a row.

Met Office spokesperson Becky White said that areas covered by the latest weather warnings could see up to 10cm of fresh snow on higher ground.

“We could see a good few new centimetres of snow accumulation,” she said.

“We could see around 1-4cms at lower levels and 5-10cm on higher ground across the Highlands.”

Snow and ice warnings are also in place in the South West until 10am on Wednesday.

“There will be a risk of ice across the country over the next few days, but particularly tonight,” she said.

“There is a band of rain moving in from the South West, but it may turn into snow as it reaches land.”