A £50m contract has been secured by the Pembroke Dock-based Ledwood Engineering company with the result that 150 jobs on site have been safeguarded.

The 42 month contract is with GE Steam Power for the ‘Hinkley Point C Mechanical Equipment Erection Works’ within the turbine buildings.

“As we approach our fortieth anniversary in 2023, this is a fantastic contract win for our business and will help secure a sustainable future for the wider team here in Pembroke,” said Nick Revell, Ledwood's managing director.

“The contract is testament to the quality of work that our team has delivered for GE and it puts us in a strong position to deliver further growth as we expand our customer portfolio across the global energy industry.”

Ledwood is an independent engineering, fabrication and construction company specialising in the delivery of complex projects across the oil, gas, process and energy industries.

The latest contract will see the company installing 12,750Te of equipment as part of GE’s work in supplying two conventional power islands for Hinkley Point C, which include the Arabelle steam turbine.

Already the largest steam turbine in operation for the past 10 years, the Arabelle steam turbine produces 2 per cent more power output than a traditional configuration and has a 99.96 per cent rate of reliability. The Arabelle turbines at Hinkley Point C will be the largest ever built—longer than an Airbus 380—and capable of producing 1,770 MW each.

When complete, Hinkley Point C is expected to deliver 7% of the U.K.’s CO2-free energy for the next 60 years. The plant is projected to deliver 3.2+ GW to the grid, enough for 6 million homes—and efficient enough to avoid 9 million tons of CO2emissions a year.

“We’re installing the largest nuclear steam turbines ever made, so we need the support of our supply chain partners to deliver on time and on budget,” said Heinrich-Francois Laage of GE Steam Power said.

MORE NEWS

“ Ledwood’s work for us over recent years demonstrates a clear track record of delivering projects on time, to budget and with an exceptional commitment to safety.”

Ledwood has been working at Hinkley Point C nuclear power station site since 2016 when it was awarded the contract to fabricate the jetty modules. Since then it has assembled silos, welded tanks and supplied, fabricated and installed embedded ducting and pipework and has carried out installation works in the main turbine building.