Calls for greater support for Pembrokeshire businesses left in the cold by surging energy costs Pembrokeshire’s off-grid properties are resulting in devastating financial constraints for their owners.

And as the cost-of-living crisis continues to intensify, calls are being made on both the Welsh and UK governments to step up their support for rural businesses.

A recent report by the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) found that over 41 per cent of premises in Pembrokeshire are off-grid, compared with the Welsh average of 19%.

As a result, many businesses have seen their energy costs double or escalate even further as they are reliant on LPG or oil as a heating source and are therefore directly affected by wholesale market price fluctuations.

In response to the growing financial burden such surging energy costs are placing on businesses, the UK Government has announced an Energy Bill Relief scheme package to assist businesses and other non-domestic customers. For businesses not connected to the gas grid, the government have confirmed they will provide a fixed payment of £150 to all UK non-domestic consumers – however details regarding the application criteria and payment timeline are yet to be announced. “Small businesses are the backbone of our rural economy,” commented Cefin Campbell, Plaid Cymru MS during questions to the Welsh government economy minister this week.

“There’s no denying that this is a worrying time for many firms and employers, with many facing a bleak midwinter amidst spiralling energy bills and the wider cost of living crisis. “Many of the existing support packages provided by Welsh and UK Government have left these off-grid businesses in the cold, and greater efforts need to be undertaken with urgency to support them over the coming difficult weeks and months.” ,Cefin Campbell has now called for greater assistance from Welsh and UK Governments.

His concern has been echoed by MP Ben Lake, Plaid Cymru's Westminster spokesperson on the Economy “Over recent weeks my inbox has been inundated with businesses expressing grave concerns over surging energy costs,” he said.

“For many off-grid businesses, the tokenistic £150 payment offered by the UK Government won’t even touch the sides, and despite pressure from myself and others, we still have no idea when businesses will receive such payment. “Sadly, this cost-of-doing-business crisis is likely to put many of our valued local businesses under immense pressure this winter, and more needs to be done to support them.”