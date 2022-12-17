DURING the Civil War, the majority of areas in Wales showed their support for Royalists and sided with King Charles I, but this was not the case for Pembroke.

Here we take a look at Pembroke’s role during the war and a prominent resident who fought on both sides.

When the Civil War broke out in 1642, Pembroke was said to be the only town in Wales to take the Parliamentarian side which angered the king.

The town’s parliamentary commander was Rowland Laugharne, a local who led Parliamentary forces in Wales.

But who was Rowland Laugharne and what was his impact on the Civil War in Pembrokeshire?

Rowland Laugharne was born in Wales around 1607 to John Laugharne and Janet Owen. He was the couple’s eldest son and is known to have had a sister Dorothy and younger brother Francis.

He worked as a page to Robert Deveraux during his youth – who had been restored to prominence in 1604 by James I after his family’s name was disgraced when Elizabeth I had his father, also called Robert, the 2nd Earl of Essex, beheaded for treason three years earlier.

Deveraux served at Cadis in 1625 against the Spanish and the following year he joined the opposition to the throne, refusing to pay the King’s forced loans in 1627 and 1628.

It is unclear when Laugharne became page to Deveraux, but it is believed that he may have served in Spain with him during the Dutch War as a young soldier. At some point prior to the Civil War, Laugharne married Anne Button and they had three sons but only one, called Rowland, survived infancy.

Deveraux was named Lord-General of the Parliamentarian army when the Civil War broke, so it is unsurprising that he gave his confidante a position of power by naming him Parliamentary commander.

Despite the order of King Charles I to attack Pembroke, Richard Vaughan, the Earl of Carbery – Royalist commander for south-west Wales – maintained an informal truce until 1643 as he focused on keeping other towns secure first. In September of that year, the Cessation of Arms allowed for government troops who were stationed in Ireland to return to fight for the King.

This meant that the seaports in Pembrokeshire were vital points for the convoy of Royalist soldiers and a perfect opportunity for the Parliamentarians to try and disrupt them as they crossed the Irish sea.

The Earl of Carbery began an assault on Pembroke in early 1644, but by this time, reinforcements had been sent from England to help the Parliamentarians and he withdrew his forces.

Laugharne took the opportunity of the movements to go on the offensive and take a number of towns in Pembroke and further afield for the Parliamentarian cause. The towns he successfully took included Haverfordwest, Tenby, Carmarthen and Cardiff as well as Carew Castle.

Laugharne went on the offensive again in 1645 as the Royalists removed more than 2,000 soldiers from Wales to back up the forces in England. He was able to re-capture Carmarthen after winning a battle at Colby Moor, and by the following spring, west Wales was under Parliamentary control.

In February 1646, he was given the estates formerly held by John Barlow of Slebech as a reward for his service.

Following the success of the Parliamentarians, Laugharne would switch his allegiance to the Royalists during the political battles that would ensue due to a lack of pay for the forces.

While the Parliamentarians won the first war, they made plans to disband their army, with anyone joining after August 6, 1647, were to be dismissed without pay. This was announced on Christmas Eve and was very unpopular, particularly when they also announced that all who joined prior to that date would be dismissed with just two months pay.

MORE NEWS:

This angered many soldiers including Pembroke Castle’s governor John Poyer who began making speeches to his Parliamentarian forces – including the now Major-General Laugharne and Colonel Rice Powell.

Colonel Fleming was sent to replace Poyer – who refused to give up the castle and sent a letter to Parliament demanding £1,000 in unpaid wages for his men. Fleming offered £200 instead which was rejected and soon the Parliamentarian forces who were sympathetic to Poyer would head for Pembrokeshire to back him up.

In 1648, Poyer declared his support for the king, another blow for Parliament as the king had earlier signed a deal with the Scottish to gain more support for the Royalist movement.

Laugharne took 8,000 soldiers to St Fagans to meet the forces of Colonel Thomas Horton, who had been sent to deal with the situation in Pembroke alongside 3,000 men.

Laugharne however could not replicate his successes from the first war as despite having the upper hand in terms of numbers, his forces were defeated as 200 were killed and 3,000 taken prisoner. He escaped back to Pembroke with his remaining forces.

Oliver Cromwell was deployed to quash the rebellion in Wales and after capturing Chepstow Castle and Tenby, went to Pembroke to deal with Poyer and Laugharne who were holed up in the heavily fortified Pembroke Castle.

An eight-week siege took place before Poyer and Laugharne surrendered as they had been completely cut off from their food and water supply.

The ex-Royalist soldiers were dealt with leniently as Cromwell took his anger out on those who had switched from Parliament to Royalist.

Laugharne was able to escape death as he, Poyer and Rice Powell were all found guilty by court martial in London and initially sentenced to death. Thomas Fairfax, however, showed some mercy in deciding that only one of them had to die.

A lottery was planned to decide who should face death but the three refused to take part so they had a young child draw the lots.

Laugharne and Rice Powell’s papers said “Life given by God” whereas Poyer’s was blank and he was executed at Covent Garden in April 1649.

Later in 1649, he would lose his estates and received a fine of £712. The fine would be remitted in 1655.

Laugharne was imprisoned until he was released by Charles II after the Restoration in 1660. He was supposed to have been given £3,000 to consider for his heavy losses and consequent debts during and following the Civil War but would only receive less than half of this.

He became MP for Parliament for Pembroke in 1661 and would hold office until his death. He was named on 20 committees including bills for regulating the weaving trade, poor relief and Lord’s Day observance.

His financial struggles plagued his political career and in 1662 he estimated his losses to be standing at around £37,630 according to historyofparliamentonline.org. He was granted £500 at this time. The following year, he was awarded a £500 a year pension but it was paid irregularly and he and Anne had to petition for their arrears.

In 1664, he was given £125 to prevent ‘immediate starvation.’ It is believed that in 1668, his debts had decreased to £8,000. In 1670, he would claim privilege over the seizure of his cattle and had to pawn his cloak and sword as he only had 3s.

He would die in 1675 in poverty and was buried at St Margaret’s Church, Westminster.