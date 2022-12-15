A shop-fitter carrying out work in Pembroke Dock drove his works van at 11 o’clock in the morning despite being over twice the legal drink-drive limit.

“He underestimated the time it takes for alcohol to metabolise,” solicitor David Williams told Haverfordwest magistrates earlier this week. “That was his mistake.”

The Ford transit van, driven by Robbie Bridgewater, 30, was seen driving down Water Street, Pembroke Dock at 11am on the morning of November 7.

“The police became aware of the vehicle because of the standard of driving,” said Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan. “It was on the wrong side of the carriageway.”

When officers stopped the vehicle, they discovered two cans of Stella in the vehicle’s cupholder.

A roadside breath test proved positive and Bridgewater was taken to the police station where he gave further breath tests. The lowest reading confirmed he had 72 mcg of alcohol in his breath; the legal limit is 35.

Robbie Bridgewater, of Telford, Shropshire, pleaded guilty to the charge.

“He had not been drinking that day but had drunk after finishing work late the previous night, around 11pm,” said his solicitor, David Williams.

“The most significant impact this will have is that he’s going to lose his employment.”

Mr Williams went on to say that for the past ten years, Bridgewater has been employed as a shop fitter carrying out work all over the country.

MORE NEWS

“His employers will, without a doubt, be unable to offer him any future work as he naturally needs to be able to drive between jobs.”

Bridgewater was fined £480 and ordered to pay a £192 surcharge and £85 costs.

He was disqualified from driving for 17 months and agreed to complete the drink-drive rehabilitation course by November , 2023. This will reduce his disqualification by up to 25 per cent.