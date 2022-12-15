A Pembrokeshire driver must pay £684 and has had four points put on his licence after being found guilty of driving without due care and attention on the street outside his home.

Peter Dark, 53, of Dan y Bryn, Fishguard was accused of driving his Volvo S40 Sport without due care and attention at Dan y Bryn on June 13 this year.

He denied the offence when he appeared in front of magistrates at Llanelli last month.

However, he was found guilty following a trial at Llanelli Magistrates Court on Monday, December 12.

Magistrates fined Dark £60 and he was ordered to pay £600 costs to the crown prosecution service and a £24 victim surcharge.

Dark was ordered to pay the total of £684 in monthly instalments of £20 starting on January 12 next year.